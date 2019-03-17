Officer involved shooting leaves suspect injured

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting near N. Rosemont and E. Speedway that occurred on Sunday morning.
A patrol officer from Operations Division Midtown conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle early Sunday morning at 2:20 a.m.
Upon stopping, the officer encountered immediate gunfire from the driver.
The suspect fired several rounds at the officer. The officer and suspect exchanged gunfire, however, the officer was not injured.
The vehicle the suspect was driving then fled the scene with other occupants inside.
Responding officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Homicide Unit and Office of Professional Standards are continuing the investigation.
