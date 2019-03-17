Roadrunners find mojo in Stockton

STOCKTON, CA - Michael Bunting scored a pair of goals including one in a three-goal second period barrage as Tucson completed the weekend sweep of Stockton with a 5-2 road win.
The Roadrunners (27-22-5-2) beat the Heat 3-1 on Friday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Michael Chaput also scored twice for the Roadrunners while Lane Pederson picked up three points with a goal and two assists.
Saturday’s contest marked the third time this season Tucson scored three power play goals and became the first time since February 2 the team scored three goals in a single period.
Getting the nod in net once again, Adin Hill went 23-of-25 to earn his second straight win.
Tucson sliced its deficit for the 4th and final Pacific Division playoff spot from 11 points down to seven.
The Roadrunners return home to Tucson Arena Tuesday night to face Iowa.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.