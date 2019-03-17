Sun Tran , Sun Link offering easy transportation to the 4th Avenue Street Fair

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair takes place from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 and to avoid parking and traffic hassles, Tucsonans and visitors can take public transit. The Sun Link streetcar and Sun Tran buses will offer stops near the event, making getting there easy. Transit is also a cost-effective alternative to driving or rideshare services.
Take Sun Link to one of the following stations for a quick walk to the street fair entrance:
- University Boulevard/3rd Avenue
- 4th Avenue/9th Street
Passengers can also take the following Sun Tran routes to the downtown Ronstadt Transit Center and transfer to Sun Link:
- Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 & 25
Please note if riding Sun Tran, some routes may stop service prior to the end of the fair; call the Customer Service Center or visit suntran.com for schedule information.
Temporary Streetcar Route Adjustment
Due to Street Fair road closures, two streetcar stops will not be in service – 4th Avenue/4th Street and 4th Avenue/7th Street. The temporary route adjustments start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 through end of day Sunday, March 24. Sun Tran buses will shuttle passengers around the street fair closures and connect to the next streetcar stop.
How to Purchase a Transit Fare
Passengers can purchase SunGO Tickets at any one of the Sun Link streetcar stops, a transit center ticket vending machine, any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app. A SunGO ticket or pass is valid on Sun Tran and Sun Link.
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their fare prior to the event. Children five years of age and younger can ride free with a paying passenger.
For Sun Link route and schedule information, visit sunlinkstreecar.com.
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) or visit suntran.com.
