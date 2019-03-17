Tucson Fire Department responds to abandoned building fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters responded to an abandoned building near E. 29th St and S. Swan Rd just before 4:30 a.m. for a building fire on Sunday morning.
A call to 911 was placed by a security guard of a nearby apartment building reporting smoke in the area.
A single engine company was initially dispatched to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the intersection they found light smoke in the area that seemed to be coming from the abandoned complex.
The initial arriving Captain requested an expedited response from TPD as fire crews have encountered what equates to booby traps on previous incidents at this complex.
Once crews were able to access the complex, the fire was controlled in less than ten minutes.
This is the fifth working fire incident at this complex since late Dec. of 2018.
There were no injuries to firefighters.
