UPDATE: Tucson woman dies days after shooting, firebombing

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has died days after being shot by her neighbor during a fiery dispute, authorities said.
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities confirmed the woman died over the weekend.
The Tucson Police Department said Donald Shoemaker shot the victim outside her home near Campbell and Roger on Thursday, March 14.
Shoemaker, 54, allegedly then turned the gun on himself and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Witnesses said Shoemaker chased the victim, who has not been identified, around her yard and threw firebombs at neighboring homes. The Tucson Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires.
According to the TPD, Shoemaker had previous run-ins with neighbors and had threatened to kill them
Investigators said they found additional firebombs, cans of gas and possible military ordnance in Shoemaker’s home.
Anyone with information is asked to 88-CRIME.
