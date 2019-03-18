Casa Grande family thankful to be together after carjacking

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Casa Grande family wants to remind others to keep your children close.
Synnoris Harrison and Angilic Perez had a close call on Friday night, when someone stole their car with their kids inside.
As Harrison made breakfast, his eyes were continuously drawn to one sight.
"What makes me smile is being able to look out the window and see the kids playing while you cook breakfast," he said. Harrison and Perez were in high spirits on Sunday because their kids are right where they belong.
The pair has five kids. They spent Sunday playing together, but two days ago was different.
"They don't realize the magnitude that was actually going on," said Harrison. "When you think you don't see anybody ... somebody sees you."
When Harrison's car was stolen from AutoZone, with his 5 and 6-year-olds in the back seat.
"I didn't see the car. It took a second to grasp that the car was gone," Harrison explained.
Perez was at home with the others when she got the news from police. She reacted with panic.
"The first thing that came to my mind was were the kids in the car," Perez said.
The suspect took off down I-10 towards Tucson.
A photo of Harrison's car was shared all over social media by Casa Grande Police so that the kids would be found safe.
Within an hour, they were. The kids were dropped off at the Marana McDonalds off of Cortaro and I-10. That's nearly 40 minutes away from their home.
Whoever was behind the wheel crashed the car and got away.
"I watch lifetime all the time. you see it happen and you don't think it will happen to you til it does," said Harrison. He's thankful his family is able to enjoy breakfast together. "I feel like I won the lottery."
Casa Grande Police do have a suspect description of someone they're looking for in this case.
They believe it was a man in his 30's with possibly shaved or short hair, wearing a gray hoodie.
If you saw or know anything, you’re asked to call police.
