DEVELOPING: Multiple southern Arizona pumps are out of gas

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Drivers across southern Arizona are learning this weekend that their go-to gas stations are out of fuel.
Employees at two Circle K locations in Tucson confirmed to KOLD News 13 that they were out of gas. Management at a third location posted a sign to the front door apologizing for the inconvenience. It stated diesel is still available for purchase.
A message to Circle K’s regional office has not been returned as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Calls to other providers like QuikTrip and Fry’s found there are other options available to drivers.
