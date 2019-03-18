FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather to kick off spring!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temps will warm into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday before a system pushes in bringing us a small chance of rain, gusty winds, and cooler temps.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy with a 20% chance of showers.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.