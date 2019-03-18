House Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on rise of white nationalism, committee source says

(CNN) – The House Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on the rise of white nationalism in the U.S.
An aide on the committee shared the news Monday but did not specify when the session would be held.
The news follows last week’s deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that left 50 people dead. The man charged in the attacks cited a list of white nationalists as inspirations in a manifesto posted online.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies found terror attacks in the U.S. by “far-right perpetrators” more than quadrupled between 2016 and 2017.
An FBI official also notes an uptick in domestic terrorism in the U.S. The agency has approximately 900 open domestic terror investigations.
