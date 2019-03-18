No dance ticket

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There will be no post-season for the Arizona Men’s Basketball team.
As expected the Wildcats (17-15) did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament.
This is just the second time in the last 35 years UA will not do any dancing of any sort.
Sean Miller’s first team in 2010 did not qualify for either of the major post-season tournaments.
His 2012 team was not selected for the NCAA Tournament but did qualify for the NIT.
The Wildcats, who were coming off an emotional loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship game, were eliminated in a home loss to Bucknell.
Whether the Wildcats were actually ever offered a chance to play in the post-season’s third tournament, the College Basketball Invitational, is not known.
It’s not surprising though that a program of UA’s stature would decline such an opportunity if it were offered.
Arizona’s consecutive NCAA Tournament run stretched 25 years (1985-2010) and included four Final Fours and one national championship (1997).
