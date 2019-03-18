Tohono Chul celebrates spring with Spring Plant Sale

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul Park offers 550 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowering plants, available at Tohono Chul’s Spring Plant Sale March 23 and 24.
The plant sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
Members receive early access to the sale starting on Wednesday, March 20.
Attendees should be aware that the plant sale is located on the east side of the park at 7211 N. Northern Avenue, the first street just west of the Ina and Oracle intersection.
A selection of native vegetation will be showcased, including species found nowhere else. All the plants are propagated for the Sonoran Desert climate making them ideal for indoor and outdoor use.
Tohono Chul offers literature on which plants to purchase and easy ways to start your own hummingbird, butterfly, or native bee garden.
Tohono Chul volunteers and staff will be available to answer questions and provide information on specific plants and how to care for them.
This sale is just one of three special plant sales Tohono Chul hosts throughout the year, but they also have a greenhouse full of native plants open daily.
Tohono Chul is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich people’s lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art and culture in the Sonoran Desert region and inspiring wise stewardship of the natural world. For more information about the event, workshops, and their Sonoran Spring Gala please visit http://tohonochulpark.org/ or call 520-742-6455.
