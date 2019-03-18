U.S. Supreme Court looking into 2002 D.C. sniper case

U.S. Supreme Court looking into 2002 D.C. sniper case
In this Oct. 20, 2003 file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo listens to court proceedings during the trial of fellow sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in Virginia Beach, Va. The Supreme Court has agreed to consider Virginia’s plea to reinstate the life without parole sentence of a man who participated in sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002. The justices said Monday they will take up the state’s appeal in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Malvo was sentenced to life-without-parole terms in both Virginia and in Maryland.
March 18, 2019 at 4:19 PM MST - Updated March 18 at 4:19 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the D.C. sniper case involving Lee Malvo.

Malvo was 17-years-old when he took part in the October 2002 shooting spree that left 10 people dead and three others injured. The shooting spree spanned 21 days across the Washington D.C. area.

A lower court claims Malvo’s sentence of life in prison without parole is unconstitutional because he was a minor at the time.

Virginia is seeking to appeal that ruling.

Malvo’s partner in crime, John Allen Muhammad, was executed by lethal injection in 2009.

Four years after his arrest, Malvo admitted to killing a man in Tucson, however, claims Muhammad brainwashed him into committing murder.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.