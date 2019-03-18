U.S. Supreme Court looking into 2002 D.C. sniper case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the D.C. sniper case involving Lee Malvo.
Malvo was 17-years-old when he took part in the October 2002 shooting spree that left 10 people dead and three others injured. The shooting spree spanned 21 days across the Washington D.C. area.
A lower court claims Malvo’s sentence of life in prison without parole is unconstitutional because he was a minor at the time.
Virginia is seeking to appeal that ruling.
Malvo’s partner in crime, John Allen Muhammad, was executed by lethal injection in 2009.
Four years after his arrest, Malvo admitted to killing a man in Tucson, however, claims Muhammad brainwashed him into committing murder.
