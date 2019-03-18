Wildcat Diamond Report: March 17

TUCSON, AZ - No. 12 Arizona Softball put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium, defeating the Ducks in game 3, 8-3.
Reyna Carranco finished a triple shy of the cycle, including her second grand slam of the year.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza also homered in the game, her third of the weekend and 10th of the season, making Arizona the only school in the country with three players with at least 10 home runs.
Taylor McQuillin (9-5) earned the victory with 4.1 innings of relief for Arizona.
Arizona (21-7, 3-0 Pac-12) picked up its first sweep over Oregon since the 2007 season. They’ll travel to face Oregon State in Week 2.
*
Arizona Baseball’s ninth double-digit offensive output of the year produced an 18-7 victory secured them a series win over the Utah Utes Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
Matt Fraizer led the Cats offense by going 4-for-5 with four RBI to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.
Southpaw Randy Labaut (2-1) earned his second win of the year after working the final five frames for the Cats.
The Cats (12-7, 2-1) wrap up their extended homestand with a midweek matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies on Tuesday, March 19 at Hi Corbett. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MST
David Kelly contributed to this story.