Abandoned buildings near DM still meet Tucson code requirements

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Property owners of the abandoned former campus of Arizona Department of Economic Security in Tucson at 29th and Swan are open to ideas and potential buyers, but they haven't found the right one yet.
This weekend, firefighters responded to the fifth fire at the property in four months, according to a release from Tucson Fire Department.
Nobody was hurt, but first responders called in some support before battling the flames. The original release stated firefighters had encountered booby traps on previous calls to the 28-acre property.
Department spokeswoman Jessice Nolte clarified Monday that it was building inspectors who had come across the "traps". While they could be dangerous, the setups appeared to be more like makeshift security systems for homeless, according to Nolte.
A man died following a fire at the property in January. First responders helped him out of a building, but the man didn’t survive.
The property meets all city's minimum requirements, according to Code Enforcement Deputy Director Pat Tapia. He said the windows are boarded, the fence is installed and private property signs are posted around the perimeter.
When asked if the property was a nuisance or a possible risk to public safety, Tapia said anything like that would require police involvement.
A message to Tucson Police Department about the situation has not been returned at the time of this story.
