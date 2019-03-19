Amphi neighborhood part of nationwide improvement study

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Habitat for Humanity volunteers will be gathering insight from people living in the Amphi neighborhood as part of an effort to make improvements in the area.
Habitat Tucson was one of 10 branches chosen out of 1,200 across the United States to conduct a five-year study to see how the organization can work with neighbors and community partners to bring change to neighborhoods like Amphi.
T. VanHook, the organization’s CEO, says the area has the lowest rate of home ownership in Tucson and across the state.
The initiative kicked off this past weekend with volunteers going door to door to talk with people living in the area about what they like and dislike about living there.
Some topics included in the survey include - safety, transportation and access to health care.
The survey, which wraps up in June, is the first of three being completed over the next five years as part of the study.
VanHook said change starts with listening.
“We don’t want to come in as Habitat and say, ‘You need this,’ we want to come in ask, ‘What is it that you love about your community, and what is it about the community we can help you change?’ The more we ask questions and listen and respond to what people need, the better our community is going to be,” she said.
Volunteers interested in helping with the project can sign up at HabitatTucson.org.
