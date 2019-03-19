Ball is back!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Year #2 of the Kevin Sumlin Era, EraZona, began Monday with the first of 15 spring football practices for the Arizona Wildcats.
UA is coming off a 5-7 season in Sumlin’s first in Tucson.
The fifteen practices will be spread out over the next four weeks, culminating in the annual Arizona Football Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, at Arizona Stadium.
The team opened the spring campaign with stretching inside the new Cole & Jeannie Davis Sports Center but quickly moved to the adjacent outdoor practice fields on what was a perfect evening weatherwise in Southern Arizona.
UA will returning quarterback Khalil Tate in 2019. The senior will looking to bounce back from a subpar junior season in which he was not the sizzling playmaker who lit up the scoreboard in 2017.
Kevin Sumlin’s first concern is filling in the holes left by departures on both side of his interior lines.
Gone are defensive line stalwarts PJ Johnson and Dereck Boles as well as offensive line starters Layth Friekh (graduation) and Michael Eletise (transfer).
The splash leading into spring ball was the hiring of three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Demarco Murray as running backs coach and former NFL offensive lineman Kyle DeVan as offensive line coach.
Spring Practice is closed to the public. UA will practice on the following days:
- Monday, March 18 (5:40 p.m.)
- Tuesday, March 19 (5:40 p.m.)
- Thursday, March 21 (5:15 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 23 (1:30 p.m.)
- Monday, March 25 (5:15 p.m.)
- Wednesday, March 27 (5:40 p.m.)
- Thursday, March 28 (5:15 p.m.)
- Monday, April 1 (5:15 p.m.)
- Wednesday, April 3 (5:40 p.m.)
- Friday, April 5 (5:20 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 6 (11 a.m.)
- Monday, April 8 (5:15 p.m.)
- Wednesday, April 10 (5:15 p.m.)
- Thursday, April 11 (5:15 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 13 (5 p.m.) Spring Game Presented by DentalPros at Arizona Stadium
Arizona Athletics contributed to this article.