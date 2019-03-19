FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is looking good!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 19, 2019 at 3:43 AM MST - Updated March 19 at 3:43 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temps will warm into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday before a system pushes in bringing us a small chance of rain, gusty winds, and cooler temps.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy with a 20% chance of showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

