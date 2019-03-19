Former assistant coach found guilty on sexual conduct with minor charge

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A jury has found former assistant volleyball coach, Robert Forman II guilty of sexual conduct with a minor, he was found not guilty on the following charges:
- Three counts sexual conduct with a minor, position of trust and two count sexual conduct with a minor.
The charges stem from a January 2018 incident that Forman had been in a relationship with a female he met at Ironwood Ridge High School, while an assistant coach.
He will be sentenced on May 10.
