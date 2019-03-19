Near drowning involving a toddler at a northeast apartment complex

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a call at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday on the report of a 3-year-old male toddler near drowning in a pool at Sabino Vista apartment complex.
The boy was reported submerged under water when found by his mother, who was under supervision of the child. According to the report, the toddler removed his life-vest before jumping into the pool. The mother did not see him as she was conversing with a friend. The toddler was spotted at the bottom of the pool by the friend and adults jumped in to save him.
It is unknown whether the child had previous swim instructions before.
Chest compressions were performed after the boy was pulled out of the water and he was then transported to TMC hospital.
The condition of the toddler is currently unknown.
