Police searching for Walmart robbery suspect

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are searching for a man who they believe was involved in a robbery at a Walmart on 1650 West Valencia on March 19, 2019.
The suspect resisted arrest and struggled with police during a shopping investigation. He was last seen on foot running out of the front entrance.
While fleeing, the suspect assaulted and injured an elderly employee of the store.
The suspect is known to have a black patch of hair o the back of his head.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts and identity of the suspect is asked to contact 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
