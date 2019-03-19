President Trump: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump took to twitter on Sunday to claim late Senator, John McCain, sent a fake dossier to the FBI.
In his tweet, he accused McCain of working with the Democrats to create fake news.
John McCain was a former Senator who died of brain cancer in 2018.
Meghan McCain came to her father’s defense in an interview on Monday with “The View” saying that McCain thought President Trump’s life was “pathetic”.
President Trump mentioned McCain again in an interview before meeting with the Brazilian President telling reporters, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
