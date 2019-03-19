Roadrunners adding Kachina style jersey next season

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners and CCM announced Monday that the team’s black Kachina CCM sweater will be the Roadrunners’ new official third jersey, effective for the 2019-20 season.
The Roadrunners expand their brand to now include a twist on the Arizona Coyotes reintroduced throwback, 90s-inspired, fan favorite third jersey that the parent club wears each Saturday at Gila River Arena. The Roadrunners will wear the black Kachina jerseys for the club’s home opener in October.
The Coyotes wore the original black Kachina jerseys for all road games from 1996-2003. During that time, the team reached the playoffs in five of their first six seasons in the alley. The Coyotes reintroduced the popular black Kachina jerseys for the first time in 12 years on March 5, 2015 for Throwback Night when Arizona hosted the Vancouver Canucks.
Tucson (27-22-5-2) continues to crawl their way back toward a Pacific Division Playoff spot after a weekend sweep of the Stockton Heat.
Forward Lane Pederson had five points during the two games in California and continues to pace all Tucson skaters with 16 goals this season.
