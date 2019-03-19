Sabino High sophomore recognized as 2019 Ovarian Cancer Hero

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - CURE Media Group honored Ryan Mitstifer Walton, a Sabino High School sophomore in Tucson, as one of three ovarian cancer heroes for 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, March 15.
The recognized heroes are individuals who have made a difference within the ovarian cancer community .
His age hasn’t limited him from writing and delivering speeches at national conferences or participating in charity programs..
Walton is motivated by his own mother’s battle against ovarian cancer, as she suffered from the disease during her pregnancy with him.
He now uses his personal perspective to inspire.
He opened the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Hope on the Horizon National Conference in New York City with his “Forever Bonded by Teal” presentation. Following his speaking debut in New York City, he presented again at Tesaro headquarters in Massachusetts to open ovarian cancer awareness month in September 2018.
Ryan actively participates in various ovarian cancer charity programs such as Teal2Gethers, Ride for Hope and run or walks to break the silence on the disease.
CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE® magazine – which reaches over a million patients, survivors and caregivers and is dedicated to providing cancer updates – also honored two other individuals who have made a difference.
Keynote speaker Shannon Miller, Olympic gymnast and ovarian cancer survivor, joined in honoring Walton along with these two individuals at the gala:
- Paula Anastasia, MN, RN, AOCN, is a gynecology/oncology clinical nurse specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Anastasia has published 33 articles and book chapters on gynecological cancers and given over 200 formal lectures. She was also an important part of the Run for Her fundraiser, which raises more than $1 million a year. Anastasia has been honored by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with the Circle of Friends award, which recognizes those who excel in patient care.
- Shannon Westin, M.D., M.P.H., is an associate professor of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Westin’s journey with cancer began at age 17, when she lost her mother to the disease. As a co-leader for MD Anderson’s Ovarian Cancer Moon Shot, she works to discover more effective personalized treatments for ovarian cancer patients. She also serves on multiple gynecological cancer committees for national clinical oncology organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the National Cancer Institute.
The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® reception celebrates ovarian cancer doctors, nurses, patients and caregivers nominated by patients and other caregivers for their heroic contributions in the field of ovarian cancer. Three winners are named Ovarian Cancer Heroes® and awarded a special prize in recognition of his or her service to patients and survivors of ovarian cancer. The reception features food, music and a celebration of achievements made in the field of ovarian cancer. For more information, click here.
The Ovarian Cancer Heroes® recognition program is sponsored by Tesaro, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.
