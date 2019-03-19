Silver Alert: Authorities in Pima County looking for missing man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, March 19, for a man who was reported missing from Green Valley.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 79-year-old James Torrence was last seen at 8:30 on Monday, March 18. He was staying at the Comfort Inn while visiting his son in Green Valley.
Torrence may be driving a black 2005 Toyota Tundra with license 873PNH.
He is described as 6-foot-0, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
If you see Torrence or his vehicle, please call 911.
