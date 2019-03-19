SILVER ALERT: Missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
67-year-old Riley McSpadden is a Caucasian male who is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes, white hair and was last seen at a residence on the 10000 block of East Roger Road wearing a green baseball cap, Levi jeans and brown boots on Sunday, March 17 around 2 p.m.
According to police, Riley forced his way out of a group home on Sunday. He is known to suffer from dementia and have violent episodes.
Police suspect Riley may be heading to his wife’s residence in the area of Treat Avenue and Grant Road.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
