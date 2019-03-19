Tucson community gathers at interfaith vigil for New Zealand victims

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson community joined together to stand in solidarity with New Zealand following the massacre at two mosques last week.
Several religious groups gathered for a vigil at the Muslim Community Center of Tucson Monday to reflect and remember the lives lost.
"Today is a very sad day, for us and everyone in the world," said Imam Watheq Alobaidi.
The hurt from the hatred felt here at home, thousands of miles away from the attacks, for Deborah Parker.
"I'm tired of the hate. I'm tired of what's being fueled in this country," said Parker.
Parker , who lost her daughter to gun violence, and Patricia Maish found their seats early. Maish was in the crowd at the January 8th shooting.
"This is just insane. It's gotta stop, it's really got to stop," said Parker.
For Father Miguel Mariano, the New Zealand massacre calls for the need of a culture full of caring, regardless of race, religion or economic background.
"I was upset, I was sad. At the same time, I was crying out for mercy," said Father Mariano with the Diocese of Tucson. "Mercy for those who have died, mercy for those who have lost their loved ones and also for those who have been injured."
"I think the biggest message for our congregates, our community to not feel afraid that they can't live according to their convictions and not be intimated by people who have a thought of violence," said Rabbi Thomas Louchheim.
“When we come together we will be unity more,” said Imam Alobaidi. “Separate the love and mercy and compassion and peace.”
