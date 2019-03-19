Wildcat Ladies set to host WNIT opener

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Wildcat women’s basketball will return to the postseason after an 8-year absence. Arizona will host Idaho State Thursday, March 21st at a time to be announced later.
Arizona opened the 2018-2019 season with a home win against Idaho State. Aari McDonald and Cate Reese both scored over 20 points in the 71-46 win over the Bengals.
The last time the Wildcats hosted a postseason game was 2001. The last time Arizona made a postseason was 2011. Should Arizona win, the Wildcats would face the winner of Fresno State and Pacific.
