Wildcat Ladies set to host WNIT opener

Arizona welcomes Idaho State, Thursday March 21st

By Damien Alameda | March 18, 2019 at 9:29 PM MST - Updated March 18 at 9:29 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Wildcat women’s basketball will return to the postseason after an 8-year absence. Arizona will host Idaho State Thursday, March 21st at a time to be announced later.

Arizona opened the 2018-2019 season with a home win against Idaho State. Aari McDonald and Cate Reese both scored over 20 points in the 71-46 win over the Bengals.

The last time the Wildcats hosted a postseason game was 2001. The last time Arizona made a postseason was 2011. Should Arizona win, the Wildcats would face the winner of Fresno State and Pacific.

