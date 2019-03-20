Autopsy: Multiple injuries caused baby’s death

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The autopsy report about the death of an eight-month-old girl says multiple injuries led to her death, but that the manner of the death remains undetermined.
Patricia Henson died Jan. 24 at a home in the 7700 block of East Apple Tree Drive, on Tucson’s southeast side.
Police said the injuries may have been caused by a dog, confirming there was a dog in the home at the time, but police did not say that the dog attacked the baby.
The autopsy report said that examination of three bags of the dog’s stomach contents revealed “human infant teeth and skeletal fragments.”
Police say she was very intoxicated when officers arrived at the home.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.