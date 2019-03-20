AZ military projects could lose money as budgets are shifted for national emergency declaration

“The President’s proposal is filled with destructive cuts. No funds, I repeat — no funds, should be diverted from Davis-Monthan and Fort Huachuca installations to pay for an ineffective border wall,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee – specifically, the Defense Subcommittee, I will do everything possible to fight President Trump’s attempts to divert money from Southern Arizona military projects. Fort Huachuca and Davis-Monthan are essential assets in our national security system and must not be compromised by cuts in high priority infrastructure improvements. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to write and support appropriations bills that responsibly fund our government and invest in priorities that matter to Southern Arizona.”