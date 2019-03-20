AZ military projects could lose money as budgets are shifted for national emergency declaration

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Several military construction projects in Arizona could lose money as funds are moved around by President Trump's national emergency declaration.
This money would pay for his promised border wall, according to a report recently released by the Pentagon.
Potential project cuts, totaling about $150 million include a maintenance facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, an equipment building at Fort Huachuca, as well as two projects at Luke Air Force Base, one at Camp Navajo and one at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.
According to the report, to identify the potential pool of sources of military construction funds, DoD will apply the following criteria:
- No military construction projects that already have been awarded, and no militaryconstruction projects with FY 2019 award dates will be impacted.
- No military housing, barracks, or dormitory projects will be impacted.
- The pool of potential military construction projects from which funding could bereallocated to support the construction of border barrier are solely projects with awarddates after September 30, 2019.
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick has said she will work to make sure money is not taken from projects in the state. She released the following statement:
“The President’s proposal is filled with destructive cuts. No funds, I repeat — no funds, should be diverted from Davis-Monthan and Fort Huachuca installations to pay for an ineffective border wall,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee – specifically, the Defense Subcommittee, I will do everything possible to fight President Trump’s attempts to divert money from Southern Arizona military projects. Fort Huachuca and Davis-Monthan are essential assets in our national security system and must not be compromised by cuts in high priority infrastructure improvements. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to write and support appropriations bills that responsibly fund our government and invest in priorities that matter to Southern Arizona.”
AZ Senator Krysten Sinema released a statement about the emergency declaration last week and her disapproval of it, that read:
“It is Congress’s constitutional duty to appropriate funds for border security. Several weeks ago, Congress increased Homeland Security funding by $1.7 billion for this year. While there is more work for Congress to do, the emergency declaration undermines critical military assets across our country and unnecessarily puts at risk resources for Arizona service members and national security. I will continue working to find bipartisan solutions in the U.S. Senate to secure our border and strengthen our military.”
Senator Martha McSally had said last week that she was she assured by President Trump that no Arizona military projects would be impacted.
