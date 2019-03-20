E-Scooters on the way to Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In a vote of 5-1, Tucson City Council approved a scooter ride sharing program on Tuesday night.
One main concern was brought up by reps for the two scooter companies, Razor and Bird. They were not in agreement with the indemnification requirement saying the language is overly broad. This deals with liability for injuries and accidents.
Basically, if a city vehicle were to hit a rider the scooter company could be responsible.
The only opposed vote came from councilman Steve Kozachik.
He said these scooters are going to not only create clutter but safety issues, referencing a recent accident in San Diego, in which a rider was killed when he crashed into a tree.
Kozachik thinks Tucson should be learning from other areas that didn't like the scooters like Peoria, which parted ways with Bird back in January during their pilot program.
“Let’s look at other jurisdictions they’re not allowing them. The ones that did, don’t want them anymore," said Kozachik. "Let’s just learn from other peoples mistakes and just not do this.”
Bird and Razor were both asked if they would reconsider based on the regulations put in place by the council, but they could not comment quite yet. KOLD has reached out to both companies spokespeople and is awaiting a response.
If the city and e-scooter companies come to an agreement, the public could start seeing the e-scooters on the streets this summer.
The pilot program will go for six months. And if, at any time, the city thinks it’s not going well, they can end the program early.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.