Electric bike recalled due to crash and injury hazard

(KPLC) - myStromer has recalled around 195 Stromer ST5 electric bicycles due to crash and injury hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the bicycle stem can break, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider. The company has received one report of a stem breaking, but no injuries were reported.
The recall affects products with the VIN numbers TBNST5S700SJA0001 through TBNST5S700SKF0065.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to an authorized Stromer dealer for a free repair, says CPSC. These bikes were sold through authorized dealers nationwide.
See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.