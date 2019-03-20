FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring has sprung!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Happy 1st day of spring!! It’s going to be a warm 1st day with temps in the 80s accompanied by a breeze in front of a cold front that passes through tonight bringing a small chance of rain and a big temperature drop! Temps rebound into the mid 70s for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance of an isolated shower east of Tucson.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mid 70s under partly sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
