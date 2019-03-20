Golder Ranch Fire District is looking to hire firefighters

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Always wanted to be a firefighter? Then here's your chance as the Golder Ranch Fire District is hiring recruit firefighters.
Applications will be accepted from now through May 3, 2019.
Minimum qualifications are:
- High School diploma or GED equivalent
- National Registry and/or AZ State EMCT certification, EMT or Paramedic level
- AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider CPR certification
- ACLS and PALS/PEPP for EMCT-Paramedic
Must possess a valid driver's license (as defined by Arizona Department of Transportation - Motor Vehicle Division) from any state and an acceptable driving record. Applicant must obtain an Arizona state license upon first day of employment.
According to a GRFD news release, academy dates are July 29 to Nov. 8.
Pay in the academy is $13.97 hourly, plus mandatory overtime, with after graduation pay at $15.12 an hour for EMTs and $16.80 an hour for paramedics, based on a 56 hour workweek. Additionally, an excellent benefits package will be offered.
Interested? Go online to www.grfdaz.gov/careers/ for more information and to apply.
