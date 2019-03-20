Job fair provides face-to-face connections on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of hopeful people cycled through the community building next to Ochoa Community School in search of a fresh start at one of a dozen companies currently hiring in southern Arizona.
Desiree Sagasta brought her daughter along for moral support.
The single mother said she has been applying to anything she can find lately, but there is a certain frustration to filling out applications online and rarely having any human interaction.
"It's like a brick wall," she said. "A lot of people have that problem. You have the education. You have the experience. You have all these qualifications, but, yet, it seems you always run into a dead end."
A job fair like this one would be a chance to add a little personality to her resume. Sagasta currently has a job and two children to raise, so her pursuit for a new career comes during the minimal spare time she has.
“On my days off, I’m out here looking for something, before I’m left without a job,” said Sagasta.
She learned last month her current employer would be downsizing, so she would have to reapply for a job at the end of April. Sagasta isn’t letting her remaining weeks slip by without a dedicated effort to find a new employer. Her daughter sees the determination.
"For her, knowing that school, job - those are the important things to master in order to...have a successful life." she said.
Sagasta left the job fair Tuesday afternoon with two interviews lined up.
More than 260 people registered upon arriving at the Chicanos por la Causa event near 22nd Street and 6th Avenue. Director of Workforce Solutions Victor Contreras said the organization could not have made it happen without the support of City Financial Foundation.
