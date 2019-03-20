JOB FAIRS: Who’s hiring in the Tucson area

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a job? Here are a few opportunities:
MISTER CAR WASH
Mister Car Wash is looking for skilled maintenance technicians to join their Tucson team. They will be holding open interviews at their Tanque Verde located at 6345 E Tanque Verde Rd., Thursday, March 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Maintenance techs are instrumental in keeping the tunnel technology up and running. Experience industrial and production maintenance is required. Previous Car Wash experience is not necessary—they’ll teach you the rest!
More information about the event can be found here.
GOLDER RANCH FIRE DISTRICT
The Golder Ranch Fire District is hiring recruit firefighters. Applications will be accepted from March 14, 2019 through May 3, 2019. Go to www.grfdaz.gov/careers/ for more information and to apply online.
Minimum qualifications are:
• High School diploma or GED equivalent
• National Registry and/or AZ State EMCT certification, EMT or Paramedic level
• AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider CPR certification
• ACLS and PALS/PEPP for EMCT-Paramedic
• Must possess a valid driver’s license (as defined by Arizona Department of Transportation - Motor Vehicle Division) from any state and an acceptable driving record. Applicant must obtain an Arizona state license upon first day of employment.
CHICANOS POR LA CAUSA JOB FAIR
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is hosting a Job Fair featuring 11 major employers ready to hire in Tucson. There are more than 1,000 employment opportunities available to job seekers. Job applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes to have access to complete on-site interviews with Geico, Walmart, Amphitheater Transportation, Tucson Medical Center, RISE, Brookline College, YMCA, HDS Truck Driving Institute, Pima County, C3 Customer Contact Channels.
TUESDAY: March 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ochoa Community School at 101 W. 25th Street, Tucson, AZ.
CPLC Workforce Solutions is committed to work with employers who offer sustainable careers and believe in investing in their employees to create upper mobility. The job fair is part of an overall effort and partnership with the Citi Foundation Youth Workforce Fund.
TUCSON METRO CHAMBER
The Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with Futures Inc., will hold an Aerospace and Defense Hiring Event to find or fill a position in aviation, mechatronics, machining, welding, computer aided design, IT/cyber security, transportation/logistics and construction.
TUESDAY: April 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pima Community College at 1255 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ.
Companies and job seekers all register at www.TucsonAZJobs.com.
In March, the Tucson Unified School District will have multiple job fairs at three Goodwill Job Connection Centers in Tucson for both full and part-time bus drivers, monitors.
FRIDAY, March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 1703 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746 (Next to Tractor Supply)
Now Accepting applications for Part-Time & Full-Time Bus Drivers & Bus Monitors
Please Apply Online at: www.tusd1.org
Requirements:
- Online application
- At Least 21 Years old
- Good Driving Record
- Pass Physical Exam, Drug Screen, Background Check
- Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
- $13.35 per hour (FT 30+hours/week)
- NO Experience Necessary
- EARN While You Learn
- PAID CDL Training- $11/hr.
- Flexible Schedule
- Opportunity for Full Benefits - Health Insurance, Life Insurance
- Paid Sick & Personal Leave
- Retirement Plan
Carondelet Health Network hospitals are hosting a job fair March 20 at the Doubletree Hotel - Reid Park AT 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson 85711, from 9 am to noon. Recruiters will be on-site to greet all applicants and coordinate potential interviews with hiring leaders for qualified candidates.
Interested candidates may apply for positions in Carondelet hospitals, with an emphasis on ICU, MedSurg/Tele nurses and PCAs with 1-3 years of experience.
Carondelet Health Network is comprised of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute, Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as medical and specialty group locations and imaging centers throughout Tucson, Green Valley and Nogales. Carondelet Marana Hospital is slated to open in 2019.
For more information about job openings at Carondelet Health Network hospitals, visit https://www.carondelet.org/
