Maricopa woman facing charges after reportedly abusing adopted children

MARICOPA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa woman, Machelle Hobson, is facing two counts of molestation of a child, seven counts of child abuse, five counts of unlawful imprisonment and five counts of child neglect, after authorities learned she may have been abusing seven children in her home, all of them adopted.
According to an AZ Family article, the Maricopa Police Department became aware of the situation last week on March 13, when Hobson’s 19-year-old daughter reported the abuse allegations to police. She claimed the children were pepper sprayed and sometimes left in a closet for days with no food, water or bathroom time.
Police found the seven children inside the home, one child in an unlocked closet, dressed only in a diaper, all appeared to be malnourished and underweight.
During a search warrant, police found pepper spray in Hobson's room, the closet the children were reportedly held in, as well as a deadbolt lock.
Also arrested were Hobson’s adult sons Logan and Ryan Hackney. According to the AZ Family report both have been booked into Pinal County Jail and are facing seven counts of failing to report abuse of a minor.
