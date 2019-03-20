Pima County Fair 2019 is just around the corner

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s nearly that time of year again - Pima County Fair time!
The fair runs from April 18 to April 28 at the Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 South Houghton Road. Gates open at 2 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. weekends; while the midway opens 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends.
Admission is $9 adults; $5 military; $6 for those 6 to 10 years old; 5 years old and under get in free. There is a new weekend wristband as well on Sunday, April 21 starting at 11 a.m.
Parking is $5 and cash only
According to fair officials there will be several new concerts and new rides like the Ice Jet, Titan and Happy Train.
New foods include caramel crack fries, glo in the dark cotton candy and the Texas nacho bucket.
New attractions like the Family fun Stage with the Professor Smart Science Show and new entertainers with the comedy juggler, Greg Frisbee.
Not everything is new though - there are several 'old favorites' returning, like the Budweiser Clydesdales April 18 to April 21, as well as the sea lion encounter and the Bengal tigers.
Plus demonstrations and vendors in Pima Hall
- Car Shows!
- Dog Adoption!
- Petting Zoo! Pony Rides!
- Rodeo, 4-H, FFA, Gymkhana
To keep up to date on the latest fair information click here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.