Police seek answers after man, woman found dead in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sierra Vista are investigating an incident that resulted in the deaths of a man and woman from single gunshot wounds.
A woman discovered the bodies of 34-year-old Stephanie Herdman and 25-year-old Dalon DeBoy, both of Sierra Vista, on Friday, March 15, in a residence in the 3700 block of Blackbird Drive. The property is owned by a relative of the woman.
Both Herdman and DeBoy had suffered single gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that DeBoy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Herdman was shot.
Police say the exact circumstances leading to the two deaths remain unclear.
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact SVPD Detective Andrew Haldorson by calling (520) 452-7500.
