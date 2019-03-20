Sheriff Napier requests funds for Operation Stonegarden

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has applied for funding under the 2018 Stonegarden Grant Program. As your Sheriff I believe, and have consistently stated, that this funding is critical to public safety in our county. The current request is for about $1.5 million, which includes funding for overtime deployment of personnel and equipment. Our grant request has been approved by federal and state officials, now must be reviewed by CLEPC and finally approved by the Board of Supervisors. We have worked diligently to address community concerns regarding participation in this grant program. We have revised policies and practices wherever possible. Now it is time to set aside politics and approve this critical public safety funding as the Board of Supervisors have done for more than a decade. I will continue to engage the community to address concerns and have open lines of communication as we move forward.”