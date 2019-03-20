Sheriff Napier requests funds for Operation Stonegarden

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier is making another request for federal money to help patrol the border, after county leaders denied the department nearly $1.5 million last year.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to reject grant money through Operation Stonegarden in September 2018. The program pays for things like equipment, overtime, and patrolling remote areas.
With the vote, Pima County became the first and only county to refuse this money that’s used to fight crime. In a letter following the rejection, the Sheriff said it was a “politically motivated vote that will adversely impact public safety in our county.”
Sheriff Napier also made some harsh comments on the Fox Business Network.
“Clearly their logic, if you could articulate it that way, was to show displeasure with current immigration policies and policies coming out of Washington, D.C. which have absolutely nothing and I mean zero to do with what I’m doing here in Pima County to maintain public safety,” said Sheriff Napier.
Following the vote, County Supervisor Ramone Valadez said his ‘no’ vote came down to a vote of trust. He said he thought the program furthered migrant communities fear of police.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement on behalf of Sheriff Napier Tuesday:
“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has applied for funding under the 2018 Stonegarden Grant Program. As your Sheriff I believe, and have consistently stated, that this funding is critical to public safety in our county. The current request is for about $1.5 million, which includes funding for overtime deployment of personnel and equipment. Our grant request has been approved by federal and state officials, now must be reviewed by CLEPC and finally approved by the Board of Supervisors. We have worked diligently to address community concerns regarding participation in this grant program. We have revised policies and practices wherever possible. Now it is time to set aside politics and approve this critical public safety funding as the Board of Supervisors have done for more than a decade. I will continue to engage the community to address concerns and have open lines of communication as we move forward.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Board of Supervisors on reaction to the the Sheriff’s request.
“I will continue to diligently support Sheriff Napier’s efforts to obtain Stonegarden funding. Sheriff Napier is the chief law enforcement official elected by the voters of Pima County and he has determined that accepting Stonegarden grants are essential towards protecting the citizens of our region. Allowing politics and political ideology to interfere with the functions of our deputies and other valiant members of our law enforcement community is reckless, irresponsible and egregious.” - Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4
A staff member said Supervisor Sharon Bronson, District 3, was out of the office and unavailable for comment, but shared these two letters that were sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and to Governor Doug Ducey sent by the Arizona Border Counties Coalition.
