Temporary road closures, streetcar route changes for the spring Fourth Ave. Street Fair

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Coming up this weekend will be the spring 2019 Fourth Avenue Street Fair and there are a few restrictions to know first.
While the Street Fair officially kicks off on Friday, March 22, Fourth Avenue will be closed to traffic after 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21 and will remain closed until after midnight on Sunday, March 24. It will be closed from University Boulevard south to Eighth Street, with the exception of Sixth Street.
Street Fair officials anticipate 300,000 people attending the spring street fair, which will be open Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who ride the Sun Link Streetcar there will be a temporary route adjustment and Sun Tran buses will be used to shuttle riders from the temporary end point stops at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street and University Boulevard and Third Avenue.
Additional closures include Fourth Street and Seventh Street, which will be closed between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue. Fifth Street will be closed from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue and Eighth Street will be closed from Hoff Avenue to Fourth Avenue.
The Sun Link Streetcar will operate on the east end of the route from the eastern terminus at Helen Street to University Boulevard and Third Avenue and back. On the western terminus, the Sun Link Streetcar will operate from Avenida del Convento through downtown to Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street and back.
A Sun Tran shuttle bus will provide streetcar passengers service around the Fourth Avenue Street Fair closure. Passengers can board the shuttle bus at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street, Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue and at University Boulevard and Third Avenue.
The map below details the streetcar route adjustments and shuttle bus route and stops.
To avoid parking and traffic hassles, Tucsonans and visitors can take transit to the 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair. The fair takes place Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24. The Sun Link streetcar and Sun Tran buses offer stops near the event, making getting there easy. Transit is also a cost-effective alternative to driving or rideshare services.
Take Sun Link to one of the following stations for a quick walk to the street fair entrance:
- University Boulevard/3rd Avenue
- 4th Avenue/9th Street
Passengers can also take the following Sun Tran routes to the downtown Ronstadt Transit Center and transfer to Sun Link:
- Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 & 25
Please note if riding Sun Tran, some routes may stop service prior to the end of the fair; call the Customer Service Center or visit suntran.com for schedule information.
The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking around the event. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.
Further information about the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair may be found at www.fourthavenue.org
