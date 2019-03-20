Upcoming free fishing days in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - No license is needed to go fishing in Arizona during the upcoming free fishing days June 1 and June 8.
During National Fishing and Boating Week, most states offer free fishing days. These are days where people can go fishing without a license.
Here are the next free fishing days for 2019 in Arizona, California and New Mexico:
- Arizona: first Saturday in June (June 1) and June 8
- California: first Saturday in July (July 6) and Saturday, August 31
- New Mexico: first Saturday in June (June 1) and the last Saturday in September (Sept 28)
There are plenty of other states that also offer free fishing days.
The next step is finding those local fishing spots. Here are a few right in Tucson.
- Christopher Columbus Park: Silverbell Lake (AZGF) open 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- John F. Kennedy Park: Kennedy Lake (AZGF) open 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Chuck Ford Lakeside Park: Lakeside Lake (AZGF) open 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Sahuarita Lake Park: Sahuarita Lake (AZGF) open sunrise to sunset
Free fishing day is for everyone beginner or not. For tips to learn how to fish, try this.
