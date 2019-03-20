Veterans happy with Tucson VA hospital, share concern for future care

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Providing veterans the care they deserve.
That was the message during a town hall hosted by U.S. Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick Tuesday night, March 19.
“It’s been fantastic, I have nothing bad to say,” said veteran Charity McLean, who served in the Air Force for 12 years.
McLean shared the microphone with other veterans who echoed the same satisfaction.
“I have better care at the VA here in Tucson, than I’ve had anywhere in the country," said one gentleman.
“With all its flaws, it is still the best system I’ve worked with," another told the panel.
Rep. Kirkpatrick and representatives from the VA Tucson Regional Office, VA Medical Center, and TriWest explained changes to health care and appeals for veterans while fielding questions from the crowd.
The main concern from the men and women who served our country was the increased privatization of the VA healthcare system. Many said that could mean going to doctors who may not understand their needs or provide the care they currently receive.
“I’ve had a lot of providers shrug off my concerns, where as at the VA they listen, they take my concerns into consideration and give me the level of care that I need," said McLean.
“Many vets get their care and have always got their specialized care through the VA, and we don’t want to change that," said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “You can count on me to make every effort to prevent the privatization.”
A representative also reminded veterans of the new way the medical center will process claims for veterans.
The Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017 was signed by President Trump in 2017, but went into effect on February 19.
The representative said veterans will now see why a decision was made or what the veteran may still need for every decision made. The law impacts any decision the VA made on or after February 19.
