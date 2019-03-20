World Meteorological Organization retires storm names Florence and Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Following their devastating rampage along the eastern United States, The World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee retired the names “Florence" and “Michael.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which sits on the committee, announced Wednesday that the Francine and Milton will take their place when the 2018 storm names are recycled in 2024. Storm names are re-used on a six-year cycle.
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on September 14, 2018 and became the costliest hurricane in North Carolina History, unseating another "F" named storm-- “Floyd” from 1999. Flooding, storm surge and destructive winds were responsible for at least 51 deaths in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Michael made landfall in Mexico City, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds of 155 mph. At least 45 deaths were attributed to the storm and its impacts.
A total of 88 storms Including Florence and Michael have been retired from use in the Atlantic Basin.
