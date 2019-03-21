Back-to-back blues for Roadrunners

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After scoring 13 goals in three straight wins, the Tucson Roadrunners had nothing in the tank in a 2-0 loss Wednesday night to the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena.
The loss means Tucson (28-23-5-2) gains no ground on Colorado in the race for the Pacific Division’s 4th and final playoff spot. The Eagles maintain a seven-point advantage over the Roadrunners. Tucson has 10 games remaining including two at home against Colorado on March 29 and 30.
Iowa struck for both of their goals in the second period, on scores by Mitch McLain and Will Bitten. Wild goalie Kapo Kahkonen finished a perfect 24-for-24 on the night.
The Roadrunners (28-23-5-2) six-game homestand continues this weekend when San Jose comes to town for a two-games set on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.).
