Big first year for online learner’s permit test in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Since the online program began in March 2018, the Permit Test @ Home has proven to be a major hit for Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers, with 83,000 tests taken.
The online test, popular with teen drivers and their families, has positive implications for all AZ MVD customers, as the online test eliminates the need for several office visits - one for the teen and at least one for the parent or guardian. A visit is still needed to pick up the actual permit paper.
With all these people not heading to the MVD office, it frees up more office space and time for other customers. According to ADOT this increases efficiency and improved overall service times, both are customer service improvement goals of the Arizona Management System, championed by Governor Doug Ducey.
Potential teen drivers can access the test when a parent or guardian sets up a free personal account at AZ MVD Now, which is available through ServiceArizona.com. In order to take the test teen drivers must be at least 15 years and 6 months old to obtain an instruction permit.
Parents must certify that they will proctor the exam fairly. For teens under the age of 18, the application for an instruction permit or driver license must be signed by a parent or guardian who is responsible for damage caused by negligence or the willful misconduct of the child.
Reminder to parents and teens - potential drivers are still required to pass a road skills test prior to receiving a driver license, and all permit holders must drive with a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old in the front seat.
For more information: azdot.gov/mvd
