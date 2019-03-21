City considering car-free days, restricted access to ‘A’ Mountain

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 'A' change could be coming for those who drive, walk or ride their bikes up one of the most popular spots in Tucson.
City leaders are considering new restrictions to access on the road up to Sentinel Peak Park after a 73-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver in October 2018.
Police said the driver was going the wrong way down the mountain when she hit Rick Ellwanger and then two pedestrians before crashing into boulders at the base.
Since the crash, neighbors have continued to share concerns of drinking, drug use, trash and reckless driving up and down the mountain.
“A car aimed right at me,” Larry Brimner told KOLD News 13 at a community meeting about proposed changes Wednesday night. “At the last minute, he swerved and as he passed, he and his passenger were just laughing hysterically.”
Brimner has a neighborhood at the base of Sentinel Peak home for nearly twelve years. While safety has always been something he thinks about during jogs around the mountain or during walks with his dog, the deadly crash in October was an unnecessary call for action.
“It did shake me, and it motivated me to participate in the community meetings," said Brimner.
“Our questions are, what can we do to make sure that we enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, as well as motorists alike," said Councilwoman Regina Romero, who calls the change not only for safety, but culture of the park.
Romero said the Ward 1 Office has been working on improvements to Sentinel Peak Park for the last eight years, but admits the crash has pushed the city to speak up about change.
There is a second open house meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at the Ward 6 Office, 3202 E. First Street. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
The city has also developed a survey to gather information on how people use the park. It will be open until the end of the month.
The city said volunteers will be conducting in-person surveys at the base of “A” Mountain in late March.
