Family Finder: Maia looking for a forever family

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Maia is an extrovert. She loves to be around people.
Maia is funny, she’s smart, she’s vibrant, she’s kind, she’s a great advocate for herself.
She really likes to tell you everything she needs.
You never have to guess with her which is amazing.
She likes to do teenage things or be a kid and just allow you to be the adult when you're hanging out.
“I would really like a family that works together as a team and just like eats at the dinner table together goes places together as a family.”
“Basketball…when I play basketball it’s a team we all work together as a team, sometimes we fight, but we always come together, we pass as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team.”
Maia would really thrive in a family that loves to spend time together.
Maia is open to a two parent household, it doesn’t matter if it’s mom and mom or mom and dad, she just really needs a mom.
Maia would do best with siblings her own age, that way she would have someone to hang with, spend time with and make memories with.
“I want a family that loves me and cares and will support me through my hard times.”
She’s very lovable and very kind and she wants to be loved.
“I’ve been through a lot of things and I don’t want them to be judge me because of what’s on my paperwork.”
“I want a family that doesn’t judge me for my past, but sees me for who I am now.”
To learn more about adopting Maia, please go to fosterarizona.org
