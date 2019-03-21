FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend weather ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s going to be a warm 1st day with temps in the 80s accompanied by a breeze in front of a cold front that passes through tonight bringing a small chance of rain and a big temperature drop! Temps rebound into the mid 70s for the weekend!
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mid 70s under partly sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
