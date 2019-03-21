Gov. Ducey emphasizes state’s relationship with Mexico, economic boom it provides

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is touting the state’s relationship with Mexico and this year’s economic boom related to that relationship.
According to newly released United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) report and its impact on Arizona, cross border trade now has a $16.6 billion footprint, accounting for 238,000 jobs.
"Mexico is our number one trading partner times four," Ducey said. "We've tended to the relationships."
Gov. Ducey admits at times it has been difficult because of the rhetoric out of Washington DC concerning the border wall, drug interdiction and talk of a mass migration.
"We can pay attention to border security without interrupting trade," he said. "Trade is up."
The year to year increase is 7.7 percent, the biggest in years. according to the report prepared by “The North American Research Partnership and Crossborder Group.”
The full report can be read below and here.
The report makes a case for passage of the USMCA, an updated NAFTA trade agreement which still needs the approval of Congress.
Gov. Ducey calls the passage of the trade agreement “crucial.”
It's why the Mexican Ambassador to the United States, Martha Barcena, visited Arizona over the weekend.
Gov. Ducey said she was “saying glowing things about our relationship.”
All three countries have signed the agreement, but it must still be ratified by the House and Senate. Neither has scheduled a vote yet.
The Governor sent a letter to the Arizona Congressional delegation urging quick passage.
His letter can be read below and here.
