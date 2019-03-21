Marana Walmart set to close

We remain committed to this state. We serve customers at more than 120 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Arizona and we continue to simplify how Arizona residents shop. This year, we plan to remodel 14 stores in Arizona and expand convenient services like Online Grocery Pickup, Grocery Delivery and in-store Pickup Towers to save customers time. We are deeply invested in Arizona jobs and training our associates for the future. We employ more than 33,000 associates in Arizona and we’ve opened five Walmart Training Academies in Arizona that give our associates the skills to succeed and a path to grow their careers.