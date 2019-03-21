Marana Walmart set to close

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Walmart in Marana is among many set to close across the country in the coming months.
The Neighborhood Market located at 3900 W. Ina Road will close April 19, 2019.
When reached for comment, Walmart said they hoped to help transfer most of the 75 associates in Marana to other locations.
It’s unknown if or when the closing location will be marking down items.
Walmart also confirmed they are closing one other AZ location in Chandler.
Walmart responded to KOLD News with the following statement:
After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close two stores in the state of Arizona -- the Walmart Neighborhood Markets at 3900 W. Ina Road in Marana and at 6085 W. Chandler Boulevard in Chandler. The stores will serve customers through April 19.
- Our associates are the heartbeat of the company and our priority is to take care of them during this transition. This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work serving our customers. We hope that most of the 75 associates in Marana and 84 associates in Chandler will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to one of our nearby stores. Our HR teams will help identify transfer opportunities and assist associates through the transfer process.
- All associates will be paid through May 24, 2019 unless they transfer to another location.
- After that date, if they do not transfer, eligible associates will receive severance.
We remain committed to this state. We serve customers at more than 120 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Arizona and we continue to simplify how Arizona residents shop. This year, we plan to remodel 14 stores in Arizona and expand convenient services like Online Grocery Pickup, Grocery Delivery and in-store Pickup Towers to save customers time. We are deeply invested in Arizona jobs and training our associates for the future. We employ more than 33,000 associates in Arizona and we’ve opened five Walmart Training Academies in Arizona that give our associates the skills to succeed and a path to grow their careers.
